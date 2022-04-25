Carrie Sue McCreight Bivens Chrestman was born to John Robert and Mary Zelma Gordon McCreight on April 4, 1933. They were blessed with two children, Carrie Sue and John William (Bill). She married the love of her life, Charles Thomas Bivens and together they had one child, Clara Jean (Jeanie). Life did not stay as planned, Charles Thomas (Tommy) died in 1964. Later, she married Emmett Chrestman and became the mother to two special bonus children, Cheryl Denise and Eric Evans Chrestman, whom she loved dearly. She leaves behind her daughter, Jeanie and David Collums, grandchildren Dana (Rex) Walls and Jason Collums; Five great-grandchildren, Colbie (Micah) Rooker, Jama and Harley Walls, Shannon, Carlie, and Colton Collums; and three Great-Great Grandchildren, Elizabeth, Aubrey, and Kensley Rooker; Her bonus children Denise (Calvin) Martin and Eric Chrestman; Grands, Greg (Cheyene) Martin, Danielle (Derrick) Earp, and numerous great-grands. She was a member of Gersham Baptist Church and a graduate of the Houlka High school, class of 1953. Through out her lifetime she had numerous jobs. In the latter years she enjoyed sitting with the sick and ederly. She leaves behind all of her loved ones mentioned. She was proceeded in death by her parents, husbands and grandson Taylor Chrestman. Funeral will be Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Houston Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Finley and Bro. Ted Chandler officiating with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery at Houlka, Ms following service. Visitation will be held Monday, April 25, 2022 from 5-7 at Houston Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Rose Hill Cemetery Fund PO Box 128 Houlka, MS 38850 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
