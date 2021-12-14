Barbara Ann Christensen, 75, entered her Heavenly home on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at her residence in Nettleton, MS. She was born on August 16, 1946 in Crystal Falls, Michigan to Henry and Irene Joerns. She became a mother and raised four children in Illinois and after remarrying her husband, Jack, she gained two stepchildren. She and her husband owned and operated two successful businesses throughout their marriage: a mailing company, Mailers, and a restaurant called Papa Jack's. One of her favorite roles was being a grandmother, and in 2003 she relocated to Nettleton, MS where she helped care for all of her grandchildren. She truly was the glue that held her gigantic family together and she will be missed so much. Survivors include her son, Barry Douglas (Pattee) of Wisconsin; a daughter, Lorri Wright of Nettleton; a sister, Joyce Jackson of Wisconsin; eleven grandchildren, Kimberly Seidl (Bobo), Nick Seidl (Emily), John Seidl, Jr., Rachel Dupree, Raina Dupree (Joe), Roni Dupree Bramlett (Jon), Reanna Dupree (Colton), Rayven Wehling (Nick), Sterling Douglas, Tabitha Torress (Emanuel), and Brandi Stroh (Ricky); eighteen great grandchildren, Sarah, Max, Chaz, John Michael, Dalylah, Krissi, Jaylee, Jameson, Weston, Walker, Asher, Lincoln, Wells, Maren, Eriana, Frida, Ruby, and Baylee; along with a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Irene Joerns; six siblings, Robert Joerns, Eldor Joerns, Rosemary Wieland, Ruth Askey, Delores Johnson, and Sandra Gascoigne; her husband, Jack Christensen; two daughters, Pamela Loveless and Bobbi Dupree; and two sons in-law, John Seidl, Sr. and Ron Dupree, Jr. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 with funeral services honoring her at New Vision Church at 1 p.m. Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton in charge of arrangements.
