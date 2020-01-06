Bobbie Jean Ellis Christian, 83, died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. Bobbie was born October 11, 1936 in Tupelo to William Ellis and Lila Lamb Ellis. She was a nurse's aide for North Mississippi Medical Center for over 30 years until her retirement in 2000. After her retirement, she worked several years with North Mississippi Medical Center Home Health. Bobbie enjoyed going to yard sales and spending time with her family especially her sisters. Bobbie attended East Heights Baptist Church. Bobbie leaves behind her three children, Kevin Christian and his wife, Cheryl of Tupelo. Michael Christian of Guntown, and Stephen Christian of New Albany; eleven grandchildren, Andrew Christian of Tupelo, Johan Palmer of Jumpertown, Ian Christian of Melbourne, Florida, Caleb Palmer of Tupelo, Cameron Christian of Tupelo, Michelle Crockett of Florence, Alabama, Chelsie Christian of Florence, Alabama, Erin Rutherford of Honolulu, Hawaii, Laiken Wallace of Tupelo, Jayne Christian of New Albany and Caine Christian of Tupelo; seven great-grandchildren, Bryson Palmer, Caiden Palmer, Colton Leonard, Ryleigh Cooper, Maddox (Hale) Christian, Kyra Rutherford, and Lex Wallace; two sisters, Clara Black of Mooreville, Ann Payne and her husband, David of Sherman; and one brother, Sonny Ellis and his wife, Jamie of Mooreville. She is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years before his death on October 29, 2011, Eugene Delano Christian; parents, William and Lila Ellis; one sister, Beatrice Taylor; and five brothers, Curtis, David, Eddie Wayne, Edward, and J. C. Ellis. The family would like to express their gratitude to all the nurses and nurse's aides at Courtyards Community Living Center for their excellent care to Mrs. Bobbie. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
