Gerald Christian, 75, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born April 26, 1946 to the late Archie A. Christian and the late Louella Burcham Christian in Tupelo. He retired from Super Sagless after 41 years of service. He was a member of Enon Primitive Baptist Church and enjoyed cattle farming, horses, and was one of the founding members of the Dorsey-Friendship Fire Department. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday October 6, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Howell officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday October 5, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his brother; Harold Christian of Mantachie, aunt; Aileene Hauger of TX, and a host of cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Louella Christian. Pallbearers will be Robbie Lollar, Chris Lollar, Brandon Lollar, David Beane, Tom Beane, and Don Loden. Honorary pallbearers will be Gabe Lollar and Riley Lollar. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.