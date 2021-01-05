Herschel Christian, 93, passed away Saturday, January 02, 2021, at Grenda Health & Rehab in Grenada. Services will be on January 03, 2021 @ 1:00 p. m. at Pratt Cemetery. Burial will follow at Pratt.

