Mattie Izetta Christian, 90, went to be with her Savior early Sunday, January 2, 2022, after a short illness. She was born February 22, 1931, in Lee County to P.D. and Ernestine Simmons. She married John Robin Christian on October 9, 1948. They were married 64 years before his passing in 2011. Izetta was a homemaker and enjoyed writing, singing, and recording gospel music. She taught piano lessons and served as organist at New Hope Baptist Church, where she was a member for over 70 years. Izetta was quick to share her testimony with everyone she met. She considered her family her greatest blessing. As she grew older, she often said, "It's my prayer that the Lord will let me be a blessing to others in the days I have left." Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Lloyd Minor and Bro. Cody Tucker officiating. Burial will be in the Walton Cemetery. Survivors include her son, Don (Pat) Christian of Tupelo; her daughter, Glenda (Danny) Hill of Batesville; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Robin Christian; her parents; her brothers Leon, Gene, and Carl Simmons; her sister Agnes Anderson; and a great-grandson, Christian Keith Credille. Pallbearers will be Randy Credille, Eric Holland, Casey Bruce, Cary Simmons, Brady Bruce, Justin Hill, and Sam Holland. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, Mantachie, MS; or the Walton Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 147, Mantachie, MS 38855. Condolences may be shared with the Christian family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
