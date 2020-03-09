Vivian Jane Loden Christian, 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, March 9, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. She and her twin brother, Gene, were born April 7, 1940 in Tupelo to Fred Loden and Leslie Gregory Loden. Jane was a graduate of Mooreville High School where she played basketball. After graduating she went to cosmetology school and was a practicing hairdresser for many years before opening the Possum Trot Fabrics store in Mooreville. She was lifelong member of Auburn Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing. Jane loved her family especially her sons and grandchildren. She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Ray Christian of Mooreville; sons, Scotty Christian and his wife, Lynn, Randy Christian, and Andy Christian and his wife, Brenda all of Mooreville; her beloved grandchildren, Connie Rogers, Leslie Christian, Adam Mattera, Britney Yarbrough, Brandi Presley, Morgan Barnes, Andrea Christian, Jacob Christian, Haley Mattera and Ty Steele; and one brother, Gene Loden and his wife, Mary Alice of Mooreville. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Ben, Bill and Nemroy Loden. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Frank Panzrino and Rev. Jimmy Henry officiating. Burial will follow in Auburn Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
