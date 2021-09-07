Jeanette Donald Christian, 83, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House after a long illness. She was born in Dorsey on July 23, 1938 to Oswalt and Vera Jilton Donald. Jeanette married her high school sweetheart, Tommy Christian and they shared 44 wonderful years together. She worked as a salesperson for Kay Jewelers for 18 years before she retired. This experience gave Jeanette an appreciation for fine jewelry and accessorizing her wardrobe. She also loved spending time with her grandkids. Jeanette leaves behind two children, Don Christian of Tupelo and Tina Harper and husband, Roger, of Meridian; two sisters, Jane McLeod of Gautier and Dorothy Newsom of Mantachie; a brother, Dwight Donald of Moss Point; three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; her son, Mike Christian; and three brothers. At Jeanette's request, there will be no formal services; however, expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www. Peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
