BOONEVILLE -- Jimmie Carl Christian, 62, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Toleda, Ohio. Services will be on Wednesday, April 29 at 12:00 noon at National Cemetery. Burial will follow at National Cemetery.

