Linda Grace (Thorne) Christian, 75, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her home in Georgia surrounded by her family. She was born November 17, 1946, to the late Charles Lynon Thorne and the late Juanita Grace Thorn of Evergreen. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lawrenceville, Georgia. She was a retired school teacher with a heart of gold for her students. She also enjoyed singing in the church choir and directing children's choirs in several churches. Her grandkids became her greatest joy after retirement. Linda was a 1964 graduate of Nettleton High School, going on to Itawamba Jr College and graduating in 1968 From Mississippi State. She and her husband were married on July 6, 1968 at her home church, Evergreen Baptist. They spent all the years following that in Birmingham, Alabama, Orlando, Florida and Atlanta. Services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday July 9, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Friendship Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday July 8 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bill Christian of Snellville, Georgia; her son, Brad Christian (Suzanne) of Marietta, Georgia; her daughter, Heather Dodd (Jason) of Cumming, Georgia; grandchildren, Ansley and Dylan Dodd of Cumming, Georgia, Annalee and Lucy Christian of Tupelo and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Lynon Thorne and Juanita Thorne of Evergreen, Father and Mother-in-law, Arlis and Maida Christian of Fulton, Brother-in-law, Tommy Christian of Tupelo and Sister-in-law, Diane Reedy of Tupelo. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
