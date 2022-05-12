Linda Sue Christian, 80, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born June 25, 1941, to Alvin and Ruth Jones. Linda graduated from New Site High School in 1960. She attended North Crossroads Community Church for 26 years. She worked in the Thrasher school cafeteria for 17 years, and retired from Wal-mart after working there for 25 years. Linda was a cancer survivor. She enjoyed cooking for family, friends, and the community, gardening, canning, sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren and her great-granddaughter. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, May 13, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Evetts officiating. Burial will be in Siloam Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Bobby Christian; one daughter, Gini (Tommy) Pace; step-children, Greg (Suzy) Christian, Tony (Dana) Christian, Angie Christian, and Robin (Jason) Huggins; one sister, Betty Lambert; two grandchildren, Zack (Kaci) McCoy and Lauren (Cody) Hall; great-granddaughter, Miley Hall; and a host of step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Bob Jones, Jack Jones and Buddy Jones; and two sisters, Dorothy Horn and Mary Ruth Huddleston. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
