Mark Thomas Christian passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 61. He was born February 12, 1960 in Greenville, North Carolina to Marlow Franklin Christian and Mary Penna Christian. Mark grew up in the Verona area and was a graduate of Shannon High School. He worked in the furniture industry for over 30 years. Most recently, he was a technician for General Atomics. Always involved in his community, Mark was formerly a member of First Baptist Church of Verona where he was ordained as a deacon during the 1990's. He touched many lives as a Sunday School teacher and leader of the Royal Ambassadors. He also served as a volunteer fireman. He was currently a member of First Baptist Church of Tupelo. Mark loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping with his wife, Sherry, hunting and fishing. He was committed to his family and genuinely loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren. Mark leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Sherry Ryan Christian of Saltillo; two sons, Daniel Christian and his wife, Scottie, of Collierville, Tennessee and Jonathan Christian and his wife, Nichole, of Saltillo; seven grandchildren, Bryson, Alli Kate, Aiden, Milly Klaire, Emma Grace, Gracyn, and Jackson Mark; three sisters, Medith Christian and Penny Wilde, both of Tupelo and Marlo Christian of Guntown; a niece and several nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of Mark's life will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Dr. David Hamilton and Rev. Matt Powell Officiating. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Vic Chisholm, Jake Chisholm, Drew Chisholm, Scott Smith, Randy Wood, and Sam Roberts. Expressions of sympathy and fond may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
