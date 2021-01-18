Mr. Marlow Franklin Christian, Staff Sergeant, U. S. Marine Corps,. Retired, died Saturday, January 16, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Tupelo, Mississippi on July 22, 1933 to Marlowe and Virginia Stokes Christian. He was married to the love of his life, Mary Glenn Penna Christian until her death December 19, 2009. He was known to friends and family as Bud or Sarge, having served proudly for 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps., serving two terms in Vietnam and the Korean War. Marlow lived in Orlando, Florida for 24 years working as a Glazer employed by Glass Systems, before moving back to Tupelo in 2005. He was a minister. He was a faithful member of South Green Street Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was also a member of the American Legion. He was a loving brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his children, Mark Christian (Sherry) of Saltillo; three daughters, Medith Christian and Penny Wilde, both of Tupelo, and Marlo Christian of Guntown; one sister, Virginia Ingellis of Tupelo; five grandchildren, Daniel Christian (Scottie), Jonathan Christian, Kari Christian (Chris Brown), Joshua Christian, and Dalton Wilde (Crystal); seven great-grandchildren, Bryson Christian, Aiden Christian, Alli Kate Christian, Emma Grace Christian, Haley Wilde, Mary Brown, and Liam Brown. All services are private to the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to South Green Street Baptist Church, 3185 South Green Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.