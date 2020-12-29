Patsy Lee Rickman Christian, 66, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 2 at 2 PM at Palestine Community Church located at 3583 cr 961 Paden, MS 38873. Visitation will be on Friday, January 1 beginning at 5 PM at Palestine Community Church. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery near Counce, TN.

