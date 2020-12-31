Patsy Rickman Christian, 66, resident of Corinth, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral Services will be at 2PM Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Palestine Community Church near Paden, MS. Visitation will begin at 5PM Friday, January 1, 2021 at Palestine Community Church. Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery near Counce, TN. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Patsy was born on December 29, 1953 to the late Henry Lee and Ivy Marie Rickman and was a homemaker throughout most of her life. Patsy will be remembered as an independent woman with a lifelong love for yard work, the outdoors and most of all, her grandchildren that she truly adored. Those left to cherish her memories include a daughter, Lisa Moore (Willie Bryant), and a son, Billy Junior Christian, both of Corinth, two sisters, Joyce Ann Shadburn (Mike) of Memphis, Mary Cook (Wayne) of Michie, TN, and two brothers, Jamie Rickman (Becky) of Rienzi and Frankie Rickman of Dyer County, TN, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by three sisters and one brother. "She is more precious than jewels; And nothing you desire compares with her." Proverbs 3:15 The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Christian family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.