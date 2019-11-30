Paul Howard Christian, 77, died unexpectedly Monday, November 25, 2019. A native and life-long resident of the Auburn Community, he was born November 12, 1942 to Cleburn and Dorothy Cason Christian. He retired from Rockwell/Delta after a long, fulfilling career. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle especially through the mountains with his friends and meeting friends for breakfast most every morning. Survivors include his brother, Wayne Christian and his wife, Joyce of Wonder Lake, Wisconsin; two grandsons, Drew and Joshua Harrison; and brother-in-law, Tommy Harris and his wife, Wanda of Marietta. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Terri Jo Christian; his first wife, Virginia Christian; second wife, Lura M. Christian; and third wife, Martha Stacy Christian. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Sunday, December 1, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Burial will be Kirkville Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be the Auburn Grocery Breakfast group. The service will be live streamed and recorded and for those who are unable to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
67°
Thunderstorm
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: November 30, 2019 @ 8:06 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.