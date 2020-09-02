T.F. Christian, 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. He was born the oldest of seven children to Thomas Fred Christian, Sr. and Zorado Mize Christian Swan. Losing his father at an early age, he worked the family farm and knew the value of hard work. T.F. attended Hatley School and married Iris Irvin on December 24, 1955. Looking for work, he and Iris moved to Wisconsin and lived a number of years before moving back to Hatley. Prior to his failing health, he was an employee of Walker Mfg. for many years. He liked nothing more than to visit with his friends, play rook or dominoes, and working with his cows. His greatest joy was to pick up his grandsons from school often making afternoon trips to Bill's Hamburgers. He enjoyed reading the newspaper and church bulletins. T.F. was a member of the Amory Church of Christ. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Minister Philip Hathcock officiating. Burial will be in the New Hope Cemetery. In addition to his wife, Iris Irvin Christian, he is survived by his daughter, Lycia Justice (Vincent) of Hatley; two grandchildren, Cory Justice (Clara) and Caleb Justice (Stacy); brother, Herschel Christian (Terry) of Sardis; great grandchildren, his pride and joy, Eli and Jack Justice and Clayton and Case Justice; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister Azell Carden; 3 brothers, Luther, Herman, and J.W. Christian and an infant brother. Pallbearers will be Chris Christian, Tyler Christian, Wayne Christian, Brian Christian, and John Comer. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3 until 3:45 p.m. on Thursday. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
