MANTACHIE -- Virginia Christian, 87, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Resthaven Nursing Home in Ripley. Services will be on Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

