James David Christopher, 78, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born July 6, 1942 to James Roy "Bill" and Lura Christine Ritter Christopher. On October 4, 1963, he married Mary Jobe at Cason Baptist Church and together they had three children. He worked as a master carpenter for many years and owned and operated his own construction company, Christopher Construction. He also owned a pawn shop in Verona for several years, early in life. David enjoyed watching westerns and college football games and was an avid Ole Miss Rebels fan. He was of the Baptist Faith. Survivors include his wife, Mary Jobe Christopher; three children, Melissa Christopher Wilson of Brewer, Jimmy Christopher and his fiance, Heather of Owasso, Oklahoma and Lana Rea and her husband, Chip of Union; six grandchildren, Josh Pitts of Fulton, Julie Hart and her husband, Drew of Mooreville, Wesley Christopher of Tupelo, Seth Christopher of Tupelo, Grant Christopher of Owasso and Emilee Grace Christopher of Owasso; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Pat Wilson of Smithville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Lura Christopher; brother, Billy Christopher; and granddaughter, Krista Pitts. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 in Old Union Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Estes officiating. Pallbearers will be Wesley Christopher, Seth Christopher, Grant Christopher, Josh Pitts, Don Russell and Drew Hart. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
