Tommy Lee Christopher, 69, passed away on January 13, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born on June 2, 1951 in Lee County to parents Harvey Lee Christopher and Louise (Ratliff) Christopher. He lived all his life in Lee County. He enjoyed working on his 1968 pickup and being with his family. There will be a private family only service on Saturday, January 16, 2021 with Rev. Jordan Davis officiating. Burial will be at Liberty Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Wanda (Ridings) Christopher of Nettleton; one son, Lee Christopher (Kimberly) of Murfreesboro, TN; two grandchildren, Ethan and Claire, one brother, Jimmy, and one sister Patricia. He was preceded in death by his parents. There will be no public visitation. Donations can be made to any favorite charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdale-lannmemorial.com.
