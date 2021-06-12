Geraldine Dowdy Sloan Christy, 96, passed away June 12, 2021 at Baptist Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford. She was born February 3, 1925, in Pontotoc County, to Elba Franklin Dowdy and Beatrice Robbins Dowdy. Geraldine attended school at Lone Star and Hurricane, and was a 1943 graduate of Pinedale. Early in her adult life she worked at Sears Roebuck & Company in Memphis and at New Albany Shirt Factory. She taught school for one year at Lone Star Elementary. In December, 1946 she married Luther Thomas Sloan. They moved to the family home place to farm and she later returned to the work force. They had one child, Kay. In 1962, her husband Luther passed away. In 1967 she met and married W.D.(Bill) Christy and moved to Vernon, Alabama, where she became Mom to his three small children, Nancy, Nita, and Bill and a caring bonus Mom to his adult children Janice and Leonard. They returned to Union County in 1970, building a new house and raising the family in the Lone Star Community. In 1985 her husband Bill passed away. She continued to be active in the community and in church and enjoyed traveling with friends and family. She was a strong supporter of Ingomar School and enjoyed following her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in their sporting events. She was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church where she was active in Sunday School and Senior Adult ministries, and a member of Eastern Star in Ecru and later in New Albany and Pontotoc. She took great pleasure in making quilts for her family. She loved working crossword puzzles and was a master at jigsaw puzzles, which she lovingly gave to her family. She enjoyed her IPhone, texting friends and family, checking Facebook, and playing games. Service will be Sunday, June 13th at 3:00pm at Ingomar Baptist Church with Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. A visitation will be from 1:00pm until the start of the service at 3:00pm. All at Ingomar Baptist Church. Burial will be at Shady Grove Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Kay Sloan Matkins (Billy) and Nancy Christy Underwood (Tommy) of New Albany, Nita Christy Robbins (Phil) of Pontotoc, Janice Christy Ecklein (Rick) of Salem, South Dakota; grandchildren, Chris Matkins, Jill Gooch, Shay Roberts, Adam Roberts, Phillip Robbins, Daniel Robbins, Hanna Robbins, Earl Christy, Audrey Mason, Delicia Ecklein, John Ecklein, Josh Ecklein, and Reese Ecklein and their children; great grandchildren, whom she adored, Haley and Hunter Matkins, Morgan and Jordan Gooch, Coty Roberts, Jack and Emma Robbins. She is also survived by sisters Lavonya Palmer (Ron) and Merle Dowdy of Olive Branch, Jamie Barney of New Albany and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Elba and Beatrice Dowdy, her husbands, Luther Thomas Sloan and Willis David Christy, sons Leonard Christy and Willis Calvin (Bill) Christy, and siblings, Victor Dowdy, James Dowdy, Doris Browning, and Daura Hale Pallbearers are Chris Matkins, Hunter Mankins, Phillip Robbins, Daniel Robbins, Shay Roberts, Terry Hale, Marty Swords, and Joey Wood. Honorary Pallbearers are Jack Robbins and Coty Roberts. Memorial contributions may be made to Ingomar Baptist Church Building Fund, 1112 CR 90, New Albany, MS 38652 or Shady Grove Cemetery Fund % Glynda Coker, 357 Shady Grove Road, Pontotoc, MS. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United Funeral service is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
