Joyce Olene Chumbley, 83, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, at Countrywood Manor. She was born May 11, 1938 to the late Joseph Elmer Lucas and the late Amye Young Lucas. She enjoyed gardening, deer hunting, fishing, growing roses, playing cards and spending time with her family and friends. Services will be at 12:00 pm on Monday November 15, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm on Monday November 15 at Senter Funeral Home. Graveside services will be on Tuesday November 16, 2021 at Morton Cemetery in Lewsiburg, TN. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her son; Robert Darrell (Patty) Chumbley of Golden, MS, daughter; Tammy Hamby of Culloden, WV, grandchildren; Resa (Jamie) Collier of Fulton, Michelle (Drew) Hart of Plano, TX, Steven (Kayla) Hamby of Culloden, WV, and Daryl Jo (Garrett) Doorenbos of Athens, AL, 6 great grandchildren, sister; Brenda (Bobby) Owen of Fulton, and a brother, Lebert (Glenda) Lucas of Fulton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Byron Chumbley parents; Joseph Elmer Lucas and Amye Lucas, and a brother, Herbert Lucas. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
