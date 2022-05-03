Mr. Richard "Eric" Chunn, 55, formerly of Verona, Mississippi, died April 26, 2022, at his home in Ashville, NC. He was born December 25, 1966 to the union of Danny Chunn and Brenda Pickard Chunn. Eric is survived by his father, Danny Chunn of Booneville, MS, and his mother, Brenda Chunn of Black Mountain, NC; brother, Alex (Naomi) Chunn of Vancouver, Canada; sister, Vanessa (Mike) Crookes of Jupiter, Florida; nieces and nephews, Shelby and Ben Crookes of Jupiter, FL and Emma and Ben Chunn of Vancouver, Canada. A family memorial will be at a later date. Crescent Memorial Funeral Service of Ashville, NC is assisting the family.

