PONTOTOC -- Gerald Chunn, 78, passed away Sunday, August 02, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Ingomar Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 10AM until 12PM then leave in procession to Ingomar Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.