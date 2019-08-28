Sandra Kay Church, 63, of Booneville, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her home. She was born August 25, 1956 to James Reed and Lois Yancey Reed. She was a member of Rienzi Baptist Church and was the owner of the Flower Basket for 21 years. She loved her family, grandchildren and customers, and she was very passionate about helping people, working with flowers, canning and sewing. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, August 30, 2019, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Charlie Cooper officiating and Dustin Childers delivering the Eulogy. Burial will be in Tuscumbia Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Ray Church of Booneville; one daughter, Tracey Moreland (Josh) of New Site; two grandchildren, Jake Moreland and Molly Moreland; one sister, Sharon Phillips (Freddy) of Corinth; one niece, Brooke Norris (Cory) of Selmer, TN; one great niece, Ella Norris and a hos of aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by parents. Pallbearers will be Chris Jones, Bubba Pounds, Travis Childers, Bob Coker, Tim McCoy and Shawn McCoy. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Tuscumbia Cemetery Fund, in care: Kevin Hare. 1808 Jacinto Rd Booneville, MS 38829 Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
