Bobby Earl Churchill, 83, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Mississippi State Veterans Home-Oxford, MS. Bobby grew up in the Pinedale and Etta Communities in Union County. He graduated from Pinedale High School in 1955, where he played basketball and baseball. He met Joyce Sappington, his precious wife of 62 plus years, at a local basketball game. Bobby enlisted in the Army. He was stationed at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. He worked in the furniture industry for over 30 years. He also farmed, and later worked at Sunshine Mills. Bobby and Joyce loved their church family. They were always involved and willing to help. They were members of Shady Grove Baptist Church in the Shady Grove Community in Pontotoc County for many years. Later in life, they were members of Bethel Baptist Church in the Pinedale Community in Union County. Bobby enjoyed fishing. He enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams, especially the Rebels and Bulldogs. He was so proud of his grandsons. He loved joking and spending time with them. The family is so thankful for his caregivers, Barbara Kidd, Faye Mays, and Deb Wray, the sweet and caring staff at Magnolia Place in New Albany, and at the VA Home in Oxford, the dedicated and caring staff of Kare-in-Home Hospice and Legacy Hospice, and their kind and helpful friend, and neighbor, Jackie Willard. Bobby is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Churchill Nesler and Gary Nesler; his grandsons, Brandon Nesler(Kristi) and Barrett Nesler(Rivers); great grandchildren, Natalie and Andrew Nesler; brother, Freddie Churchill(Trish); brother-in-law, Jimmy Sappington(Paula); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Joyce Sappington Churchill; his parents, Ola Pence Churchill and Amos Coy Churchill; and his siblings, Ola Faye Willard, Louise Dillard, James Coy Churchill, Billy Churchill, and Judy Thompson. Services will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 2PM at Bethel Baptist Church in the Pinedale Community with Bro. Jason Pilcher officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Brandon Nesler, Barrett Nesler, Rickey Churchill, Jerry McMillen, Charles Collier, and Jackie Willard. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 11AM until service time at the church.
