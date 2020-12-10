Susie Mae Churchill, 76, passed away Wednesday, December 09, 2020, at her home in Hickory Flat. Services will be on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 2:30 PM at graveside in Salem Baptist Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A Drive Thru Visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM.

