Johnny Dale Cissom passed away at his home in Ripley on November 8, 2021 at the age of 78. He was born April 13, 1943 to Fant Cissom and Ruth Windham Cissom in Tippah County, MS. Johnny was married to Gearlene Newby Cissom and was a faithful member of Chapman Church of Christ. He enjoyed his family, especially his church family. He also enjoyed working with his cows. He worked at Benchcraft for 30 years and at Ripley Funeral Home for several years. Graveside Service will be Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Chapman Church of Christ Cemetery. Johnny is survived by his wife: Gearlene Newby Cissom of Ripley, MS; one son: Rickey Lynn Cissom (Karen) of Ripley, MS; one daughter: Lesa Russell (Marty) of Ripley, MS; one brother: Kenneth Cissom (Nell) of Ripley, MS; one sister: Edith Ketchum of Ripley, MS; grandchildren: Jonathon Cissom (Kevin) of Ingomar, MS, Brian Cissom (Brooke) of Fulton, MS, Nick McCollum (Katlyn) of Ripley, MS, Jessica Warner of Kossuth, MS, Mimi Moore (Jeff) of Ripley, MS, Natalie Bennett (Jared) of Ripley, MS, Scottie Chapman of Ripley, MS, Angela Russell, Anthony Russell both of New Albany, MS, Jonathan Warner of Kossuth, MS; eight great-grandchildren: Kiley Graves (Wesley), Kaden Cissom, Bella Davis, Jack Davis, Madi Kate McCollum, Bristol Warner, Ava Moore, Chevy Erwin; one great-great-grandchild: Addie Graves. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers: Ray, J.W., Elliott, Frank Cissom; one sister: Kay Cissom; his in-laws: Homer and Virginia Newby. Officiating will be Mark Lindley and James Pilgrim. Pallbearers will be: Jonathon Cissom, Brian Cissom, Nick McCollum, Kaden Cissom, Jack Davis, Tripp Yancey, Bryan Davis. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Ronnie Stewart, Mickey Moore, Billy Dixon, Larry Wood, Terry Chapman, Keith Newby, Jodie Criswell. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
