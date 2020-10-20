Modene Pannell Cissom, 83, resident of the Mt. Olive Community, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family on Monday, October 19, 2020. A Graveside Funeral Service remembering the life of this much loved lady will be at 2 PM Wednesday, October 21 at Chapman Church of Christ Cemetery with long time friend Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Ms. Cissom was born April 18, 1937 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late James Russell and Ruby Irene Crawford Pannell. She recieved her education in the Pine Grove Public School System and was the beloved wife of John C. Cissom who preceded her in death on July 3, 1989. A member of Chapman Church of Christ, Ms. Cissom was employed in the area manufacturing industries that included Red Cap and Piper Corporations. She was also employed with the Richardson Store for a number of years. Blessed with a large family, Ms. Cissom's greatest joy was sharing every opportunity with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her love of flowers, singing, cooking large meals and the color red. A truly lovely person, Ms. Cissom will be missed by those whose hearts she touched with her passionate words and caring love. Visitation for Ms. Cissom will continue today until 1 :15 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to share her memories include one son, Ricky Cissom (Dianne) of Ripley, 3 daughters, Vicky Grisham, Tina Cissom, and Johnie Robinson (Rodney) all of Ripley, a sister, Nancy Stivala of Booneville, 10 grandchildren, Justin Cissom (Angela) of Bartlett,TN, Brent Cissom of Millington , TN, Jeremy Tidwell (Amberly) of Ripley, Justin Tidwell of Blue Mountain, Sherry Martinez of Ripley, Donyel Robinson of Ripley, Neecole Robinson of Ripley, Cara Macareno of Tuscaloosa, AL, Steve Stites (Shonda) of Walnut, Scotty Stites (Sharon) of Ripley, a longtime companion, Tommy Adams and 20 great grandchildren. Ms. Cissom is also preceded in death by one daughter, Shelia Stites, two brothers, Cletus Pannell and Dewain Pannell and one sister, Geneva Pannell. The family of Ms. Cissom would like to express their gratitude to the staff of North Mississippi Hospice Care for their love, care and concern. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Cissom family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
