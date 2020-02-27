Bessie Lynn Clack, 71, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born February 18, 1949, to Joel Ed and Marie Philpot. Mrs. Bessie was a Hospice and home health LPN nurse for 30 years. A Graveside service will be Friday, February 29, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Booneville Cemetery with Bro. Kevin Meritt Officiating. Funeral services will be under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. She is survived by her husband, Reggie Clack; one son, Jeremy Wheeler of Florence, AL; two step-sons, Paul (Ashley) Clack of Arlington, TN, and Matthew Clack of Booneville, MS; one step-daughter, Aubrey (Mark) Morelock of Booneville, MS; one brother, Maurice Newkirk of Kenosha, WI; one step-brother, John Newkirk of Evansville, TN; three sisters, Cathy (Glen) Skvarce of Gurnee, IL, Sharon Williamsen of Johnson City, TN, and Crystal (David) Cunningham of Tampa, FL; nine step-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ronnie Philpot and Roger Philpot; and one sister, Sylvia Bacik. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Friday at McMillan Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
