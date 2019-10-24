CEDAR BLUFF, MS -- Mrs. Sue Clanton, 76, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Pheba Baptist Church in Pheba, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Pheba Baptist Church in Pheba, MS. Burial will follow at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery near Pheba, MS.

