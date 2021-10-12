Clara "Carnell" Weaver Millender, 91, of Okolona, Mississippi received her wings on Friday the 8th of October 2021 in DeRidder, Louisiana. God has called His finest gardener to tend the flowers in Heaven.
Mrs. Carnell Millender was born during the Great Depression in 1929 in Amory, Ms. to Ivy Alton Weaver and Vernice Ophelia (Harmon) Weaver. Carnell graduate in 1948 from Smithville High School as the Class Vice President, Smithville Beauty 1945-1947, and played ladies basketball. Later she married John Edward Millender and spent most of her life in Okolona, Mississippi. They were members of First Baptist Church in Okolona. At one time she was an Eastern Star while her husband was a Shriner.
Carnell was sharp and witty. Always presentable, pleasant to be with and enjoyed life with much love and laughter. She had the most beautiful soul, forever kind and loving. Her smile was warm and inviting. Admired by many. She was a wonderful cook and baker, making the best biscuits ever, and baking cakes and pies for others special occasions. A few of her favorite things to do were traveling, to go dancing with friends, adding special touches to the scenery with her love of gardening, fishing, shopping, and watching Ole Miss Football and the New Orleans Saints. Surprisingly, she loved baseball and NASCAR too. Most of all, her passion was spending time with her family and friends.
After many years of sales and services in her community she retired and moved to DeRidder, Louisiana with her son John Dudley Millender and family. Since 2012, Carnell had two places to call home. North Mississippi and South West Louisiana. Spending time with her children, grand children, and great grand children periodically throughout the years.
In honor of her memory, she leaves behind her sons, Michael Clyde Wright of Okolona, Ms., John D. Millender and his wife LaDonna Deal Millender of DeRidder, La., her daughter Darla Grace Ray of West Point, Ms.
Grand Children : Dustin and Jenny Russell of Okolona, Jessi Cole Ray of West Point, Mississippi, Anna K. Millender of Ocean Springs, Mississippi., Maddox L. Deal, and Lexi Jade Millender of DeRidder, Louisiana.
Great Grandchildren: Emma Kate Russell, Suzannah Claire Russell, Tatum Haze Ray.
To include a wide host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Millender; parents, Ivy Alton Weaver and Vernice Ophelia Harmon Weaver, Sister Sybel Weaver, and brother Dudley Alton Weaver.
A memorial service to commemorate Mrs. Clara "Carnell" Millender will be held at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home of Amory, Mississippi on Tuesday November 16th, 2021 at 5pm. Friends are welcomed to join the family to celebrate and to remember the sweetest person one could ever meet.
"To know her is to Love her, For she is Good as she is Fair."
