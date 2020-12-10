Mae Bell Clarett, 94, passed away Saturday, December 05, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Calhoun in Calhoun City, MS. Services will be on Graveside Saturday December 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm. at Prospect Cemetery in Houston, MS.. Visitation will be on Friday December 11, 2020 from 4-6:00 pm with all safety policies implemented. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery in Houston, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.