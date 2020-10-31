Barbara Kay Parker Clark, 79, known by many as Vickie, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after an extended illness. Barbara was born on February 25, 1941 in Elwood, Indiana to the late Hugh Parker and Nellie May Parker. She married Donald G. "Don" Clark on September 2, 1956 in Elwood, Indiana. They moved to Lee County in 1976, 44 years ago from Fortville, Indiana. Her life work included owning a successful cleaning business for 5 years. Interior design and painting were among her great assets. She enjoyed keeping a well-manicured lawn and, while working countless hours in her yard, she made time to be a master homemaker and keep a spotless house. Barbara Kay was a Christian and of the Catholic faith. Her love for her husband and family were paramount to her and she drew strength from her special bond as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Selfless in every way, she would do without to give to others. She was a wonderful soul. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Monday, November 2, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Ricky Pierce officiating. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from Noon-service time Monday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 2 PM Monday and will be permanently archived thereafter. She leaves behind to cherish wonderful memories her husband of 64 years, Donald Clark of Shannon; three daughters, Donna Jean Wilburn of Shannon, Mikelann Blissard (Ricky) of Okolona, and Victoria Lee Ellis of Evergreen; 6 grandchildren, Chris Roach (Kelly), Michael Roach (Donna), B.J. McMurry (Laren). Mickie Dykes (Levi), Mindy Minga (Marcus) and Lance Bass (Patience); 18 great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Dakota, Brooke, Lakin, Alyssa, Brilee, Jessie, Zach, Luke, Will, Leah, Marc, Mason, Raiden, Ragelyn, Zoey and Payton; 1 great-great-grandson, Grayson; a brother, Bernie Parker of Elwood, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, 6 sisters and 5 brothers. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38802. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be assisting the family.
