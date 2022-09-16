Betty Jean Clark, 84, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her daughter's home in Tupelo. Betty was born July 27, 1938, to William "Sid" Sydney Oswalt and Dovie Lee Ellis Oswalt. She grew up in Shannon and attended Shannon High School. Betty married the love of her life, William Odell Clark, in July of 1958 and shared 48 years together until his passing in 2007. They owned and operated Clark's Bait Shop together for many years. Betty started her career with Hunter Sadler as a seamstress, at the time of her retirement she had been promoted to Supervisor. Betty loved animals, her annual family trips to Disney World, sewing, camping, and fishing. But Betty's greatest joy was her family. She loved spending time with them and cooking their favorite dishes. Betty leaves behind two daughters, Debbie Clark and Kathy Clark Tucker and her husband, John, all of Tupelo; one brother, James Oswalt and his wife, Gale, of Shannon; beloved numerous nieces and nephews; and grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and her beloved fur baby, Bitsy. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three sisters, Martha Sue Campbell, Mary Maxine Oswalt, and JoAnn Belyeu; one brother, John Melvin Oswalt; and two nephews. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until service time Saturday, September 17, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring Betty's life will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues, with Bro. John Davis officiating. A private graveside service will follow at Doty Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mike Bray, Greg Laprade, Jay Oswalt, Daniel Choat, Nathan Young, and Blake Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews. Memorials may be made to Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.PeguesFuneralHome.com.
