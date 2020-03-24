Billy D. Clark Obituary Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford Mr. Billy D. Clark, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2020, at his home in Oxford, MS. Due to the current public health and safety concerns, the family is planning a memorial service for a later date to celebrate Billy's life. Billy, a Master Mason, was born on February 24, 1935, to the late Delmar and Flo Clark, in Darlin, MS. Billy worked for Ole Miss for many years and was the owner of three very successful restaurants. He loved to garden in his spare time. Billy will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by one son, William B. (Liza) Clark of Crockett, TX; one daughter, Mary (James) Flanders, of Oxford, MS; two brothers, Glen "Snowball" (Frances) Clark and Buster (Elaine) Clark, both of Oxford, MS; five grandchildren, Chadwick, Virginia, Alexandra, Josh, and Zach; six great-grandchildren; a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews - all were loved, but too many to mention; and his dear friend, Joyce Littlejohn. Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Y. Clark; his parents; and four brothers, James Clark, Bobby Clark, Charles Clark, and Sammy Clark. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Baptist Church of Oxford, Building Fund (15 CR 207, Oxford, MS, 38655 or https://www.calvaryoxford.com/give) or the University of Mississippi General Scholarship Fund (umfoundation.givingfuel.com). Please leave online condolences on the Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
72°
Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 24, 2020 @ 7:19 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.