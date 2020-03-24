Billy D. Clark Obituary Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford Mr. Billy D. Clark, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2020, at his home in Oxford, MS. Due to the current public health and safety concerns, the family is planning a memorial service for a later date to celebrate Billy's life. Billy, a Master Mason, was born on February 24, 1935, to the late Delmar and Flo Clark, in Darlin, MS. Billy worked for Ole Miss for many years and was the owner of three very successful restaurants. He loved to garden in his spare time. Billy will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by one son, William B. (Liza) Clark of Crockett, TX; one daughter, Mary (James) Flanders, of Oxford, MS; two brothers, Glen "Snowball" (Frances) Clark and Buster (Elaine) Clark, both of Oxford, MS; five grandchildren, Chadwick, Virginia, Alexandra, Josh, and Zach; six great-grandchildren; a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews - all were loved, but too many to mention; and his dear friend, Joyce Littlejohn. Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Y. Clark; his parents; and four brothers, James Clark, Bobby Clark, Charles Clark, and Sammy Clark. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Baptist Church of Oxford, Building Fund (15 CR 207, Oxford, MS, 38655 or https://www.calvaryoxford.com/give) or the University of Mississippi General Scholarship Fund (umfoundation.givingfuel.com). Please leave online condolences on the Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.