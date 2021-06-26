Bobbie Joe Clark, 61, passed away quietly Friday, June 25, 2021, following an extended illness. He was born February 5, 1960, in Vardaman, to James Zane and Slestenne Clark. He excelled in science and received his doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of Mississippi. He shared his knowledge teaching students first at Itawamba Community College, then as a professor at his alma mater, Ole Miss, until Parkinson's disease overtook his body and forced him into retirement. Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 27, at 2 p.m. at Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston, with Brother Lee Dillard officiating. Visitation will be from 1 until the service. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Bob is survived by his sister, Martha Cole, and his brother Jim Clark (Karyn) all of Houston. He also leaves nieces Renee Vance and Esther Lois Beatty (Sam) and nephew Aaron Owens (Mary). He was preceded in death by his parents. Southern Funeral Chapel is honored to serve Mr. Clark's family.
