Charles E. Clark, 70, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at North Al. Specialty Hospital in Athens, AL. Services will be on Thursday, April 1, 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, Tremont, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 31, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL and he will lie in state Thursday, April 1, 12-1 p.m. at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church Cemetery, Tremont, MS.

