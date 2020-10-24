Cheryl Jane Bruce Clark passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. She was 72. She joined the more than 200,000 Americans who died from complications of COVID-19 during the pandemic of 2020. She was born on June 19, 1948, in New Albany, Mississippi. She lived most of her life in Monroe County in both Aberdeen and Amory as a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend. She lived almost 12 years as the recipient of a kidney transplant. "Gran," as she was known by her family, loved music, especially the band Chicago; spending time with her family; attending church, and Alabama Crimson Tide football. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wade and Vera Bruce, and her husband, Charles Clark. Gran is survived by a son, Jeff Clark and his wife Dayna of Pass Christian; a daughter, Sherry Monaghan, and her husband, Philip of Aberdeen; a sister, Linda Kay Stacy of Amory; a brother, Bubba Bruce and his wife, Tee of New Hope; and three grandchildren, Makensie Monaghan, Connor Monaghan, and little Charlie Clark. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews and their families, and many friends. A graveside service for the family will be held Monday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery in Aberdeen. Bro. Jamie Stark, Bro. Bill Monaghan, and Bro. Jeff Martin will officiate. E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory is in charge of the arrangements.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.