Christopher Freeman Clark, 49, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home in Blue Mountain. He was born on March 2, 1971 to Bernard and Kay Freeman Clark in Ripley, Mississippi. Chris graduated from Ripley High School, Class of 1989, and Mississippi State University with a degree in Landscape Architecture. He was employed as a truck driver for BOS Sales in Ripley. He was a veteran who served his country in the Mississippi Army National Guard for six years. He was a Methodist. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a Graveside Service will be at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at New Hope Cemetery, CR 717, Blue Mountain with Rev. Jason Franklin and Dr. Patrick Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery. Please observe CDC guidelines on wearing a mask and social distancing. Chris is survived by his mother, Kay Freeman Clark of Ripley; his daughter, Ally Clark of Independence, Mississippi; his sister, Angie Clark Burks (Bobby) of Blue Mountain; his twin brother, Keith Clark (Mendy) of Madison; his nieces and nephews, Jessica Jordan (Kyle) and Laura Beth Mansell both of Blue Mountain; Nathan Mansell (Kaitlin) of Ripley; Peyton and J.T. Clark both of Madison; Kate Johnson (Jordan) of Gulfport; his great-nieces and nephews, Eli, Reece, and Livvi Jo Jordan; Hayven Vantassell; Maddie Mansell and Luna Rose Johnson. He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Troy Clark. Pallbearers will be David Jordan, Rodney Eaton, Freddie B Fortier, Kevin Peeler, Ben Nabors, Keith Morton, Bobby Burks, and Kyle Jordan. Expressions of sympathy for the Clark family may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
