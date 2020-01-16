MANTEE, MS -- Dora Ree Clark, 94, passed away Thursday, January 09, 2020, at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston, MS. Services will be on Saturday January 18 2020 at 2:00p.m. at Lower Prairie Creek M.B. Church in Woodland MS. Visitation will be on Friday January 17 2020 from 5-7:00p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Dixie Community Cemetery in Clay County, MS..

