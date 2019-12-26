TUPELO -- Elmer Clark, 91, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Meadows in Fulton. Services will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4 until 6 p.m. at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralehome.com. A full obituary will run in tomorrows edition. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.

