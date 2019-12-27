Elmer Walter Clark, 91, went to be with Lord on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Meadows in Fulton. He was born June 13, 1928 in Tupelo to Lawrence and Ruby Whittenton Clark. He attended Tupelo High School where he lettered in four sports and was the quarterback for the Tupelo High School football team that went undefeated and won the state championship in 1945. After high school he was called to duty and proudly served his country in both the United States Navy and the United States Air Force. While in the Navy, he was awarded the WWII Victory Medal and was honorably discharged as Yeoman Third Class in 1948. At that time, he enlisted with the Air Force and served until 1972 when he retired from active duty and joined the Air Force Reserves. His Military career ended with his retirement from the Air Force Reserves as a Major in 1988. On November 25, 1949, he married Elna McKinney. In 1951, he graduated from Mississippi State University and began his career with General Motors Acceptance Corporation and remained there until his retirement. He enjoyed playing golf, bridge and church league softball. He was a long-time faithful member of First Baptist church in Tupelo where he enjoyed working with young people and served as a deacon for many years. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Elna McKinney Clark; two daughters Renee Clark (Allen Jones) and Patti Richburg (Hal); two grandchildren, Jessica Hernandez (Randy) and Justin Richburg; and great-granddaughter, Gabriella Hernandez. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Ruby Clark; brother, Edward Clark; and sister, Thellis Parker. The family would like to express appreciation to George and Kathy Mason and the Meadows for their help and support. Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 and from 1 p.m. until service time Saturday, December 28, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Chad Grayson officiating. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be George Mason, Jeff Cox, Larry Clark, Allen Jones and Hal Richburg. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Richburg, Randy Hernandez and Bobby Clark. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
