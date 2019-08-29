Mrs. Ernestine Davidson Clark, 95, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at her home in Houlka, Mississippi. Ernestine Clark was born in Calhoun City, Mississippi on April 5, 1924 to Albert Neal Davidson and Alma Lee Young. She was homemaker and a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Vardaman, Mississippi on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Benny Hill and Rev. Robert Earl Alexander officiating. Burial will be at Poplar Springs Cemetery in Vardaman, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Vardaman from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. Ernestine Clark is survived her daughter, Gloria McGregor of Oxford, MS.; her sons, Bryan (Ann) Clark of Woodland, MS., Scott (Priscilla) Clark of Greeneville, TN., Trent (Bridget) Clark of Houlka, MS., David Victor (Melony) Clark of Houlka, MS., and Billy (Janet) Clark of Houlka, MS., her sister, Sue (Doyle) King of Oxford, MS., 19 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Ernestine Clark is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Durwood Clark; one son, Terry Clark and his wife, Joan; three brothers, Minyard, David, and Gerald Davidson; four sisters, Vivian Murphree, Stella Brasher, Sylvia Alexander, and Laverne Bollinger; one son-in-law, Jerry Boyce McGregor, and one great-grandchild, Isiah Clark. Pallbearers will be grandsons and grandsons-in-law. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
