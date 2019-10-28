Ester Sellers Raper Clark, 84, gained her wings on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was born May 24, 1935 in Alabama to Loyd Lee and Lucy Barger Sellers. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. Survivors include her six children, Mary Priest (Ray), Billy Raper (Brenda), Joe Raper (Gail), Michael Clark (Angie), Carolyn McCollum (Donny) and Peggy Clark; 22 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; three brothers, James Lee Sellers, Earnest Sellers and George Sellers; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Bonnie Lee Raper; second husband, Howard L. Clark; four children, Ann Rosamond, Tony Clark, Jackie Clark and Jerry Wayne Raper; four brothers, William, Bud, Ed and Arthur Sellers; and two sisters, Inez Brinkley and Mae Dill. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Billy Burleson officiating. Graveside services will follow in Priceville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Richard Priest, Ricky Priest, Joshua Mallet, Seth Neals, Zack Neals, Free Neals, Brian Raper and Brandon Priest. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

