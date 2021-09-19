Floyd Eldon Clark, of Fulton, departed this life on Friday, September 17, 2021, while under the special care of NMMC Hospice. He was 93. As his health declined, his incredible discipline and faith in God gave him strength needed to endure what was to come. He was born December 19, 1927, to William and Nettie "Ross" Clark of Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from Croswell High School and Port Huron Jr. College in Michigan before serving his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a corporal with the 45th Infantry where he bravely fought on the front lines. After his honorable discharge, he married his beloved wife, Ida Marie Elston, on November 22, 1952. The couple had one son, James "Jim" Floyd Clark on May 22, 1956. Floyd was employed by Mueller Brass Co. in Port Huron first until an opening for a mechanical engineer became available at the new Mueller plant in Fulton. He gave Mueller Brass 110% without complaint but with gratitude for the opportunity. He retired in 1969 well-respected by those who knew or worked under his supervisor. The Biblical verse which probably describes him best is Ecclesiastes 5:19-20: "And it is a good thing to receive wealth from God and the good health to enjoy it. To enjoy your work and accept your lot in life—this is indeed a gift from God." He enjoyed spending time with his family, being outdoors working in the yard, especially near Thanksgiving to rake up a big pile of leaves for the grandchildren to jump in and going to be with his church family at Trinity Baptist Church while health allowed. He was also an avid fan of all sports. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. David Haynes and Bro. Don Baggett officiating. Remembrances will be given by Larry Brown and Scott Stone. Music will be provided by soloist Mark Robbins and pianist Linda Craft. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. McNeece-Morris is honored to be serving their friends. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Leonard J. Clark (Barbara) and a sister, Bernice Miller (Lee). Besides his loving wife of 68 years, he leaves behind his son, James "Jim" Floyd Clark (Linda), also of Fulton; a granddaughter, Amy Stone (Scott) of Pace, Fla.; and two great-grandchildren wh0 he dearly loved, Connor and Suzanne Stone; all of Florida. Pallbearers will be Connor Stone, Scott Stone, Stephen Stone, Larry Brown, Jimmie Wilson and William Parker. Visitation will be from noon until service time Tuesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. A special thanks is extended to the nursing staff on the 5th floor Hospice unit for giving him tender care and making his last hours peaceful. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund or to a charity of your choice.
