Houston-Thomas Gene Clark,77, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Mr. Clark was born February 28, 1943 in Houston to the late Hester C. Clark and Idell Lowery Clark. He was a retired Consultant in the Oil/Gas Industry and a member of McCondy United Methodist Church. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro.Steve Lampkin, Bro.Will Livingston and Bro. Kevin Lindley officiating. Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Charlene Dexter Clark of Houston; two sons, Thomas G. Clark, Jr. and Billy C. Clark, both of Houston; a daughter, Cassie Clark of Sacramento, CA; two step-sons, Mike Seiler of Calhoun City and Jim Blissard of Houston; a step-daughter, Kim McCoy of Houston; a brother, Rad Clark of Houston; a sister, Jo Ann Herrod of Okolona; nine grandchildren; Savannah Clark, Alex Clark, Will Livingston, Taylor Kelly Moore, Tina Griffin, Dexter Blissard, Alex Blissard, Chad McCoy and Blake McCoy. He was preceded in death by his parents. Hester C. Clark and Idell Lowery Clark; a brother, Billy Clark; a sister, Ruth Pearson. Pallbearers will be Tony Pearon, Eddie Pearson, Randy Pearson, Jerry Clark, David Clark and John Herrod, Jr. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
