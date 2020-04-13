BRUCE, MS -- Geraldine Clark, 80, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home in Bruce, MS. Services will be on 2:00 PM Tuesday April 14, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.