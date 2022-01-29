Harmon Ray Clark (79) passed away Friday, January 28, 2022 at his home in New Site. He attended Little Brown Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, finding arrowheads, driving his tractor, walking his dogs, studying history and visits with his family. Services are 2 pm Monday, January 31, 2022 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Elbert Ray Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in the Sumners Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-2 pm Monday at the funeral home. Harmon is survived by his daughter, Judy Robinson of Booneville; his son, Bobby Clark (Jill) of New Site; his sister, Betty Adams of Marietta; his grandchildren, Chrisa Holley, Cortney Wilson (Cody), Tyler Clark (Katelyn), Karly Wilson (JD), Paul Malito (Brooke), Alanuh Robinson, Trevor Clark and Colt Clark and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nobel and Christine Clark; his sister, Katherine Nash; his brother, Hoyt Clark; his son, Harold Clark; his grandson, Trent Clark and his best friend, Walker Smith. Pallbearers are; John Harris, Billy Clark, Wade Clark, Mike Smith, James Lytal and Lynn Lambert. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
