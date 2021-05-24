Heath Clark, 54, passed away Sunday, May 23rd, 2021 at his home. He was born December 17th, 1966, in New Albany, to Mary Skelton Clark and James Rogers Clark. He graduated from WP Daniel High School in New Albany in 1985, and went on to be a valued employee in the furniture industry for many years. He was a lead person in the cutting department at Southern Motion in Pontotoc for the last 17 years. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Heath cherished time with his family and friends. He loved hunting and fishing and riding his four-wheeler with his grandson. Being "PawPaw" was one of the greatest joys of his life. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Though we know Heath is now in a better place, those who knew him and were touched by his love and friendship, will never forget him. We cherish all of the beautiful memories that our time with him held. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, and Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 26th 2021 at 11:00 am, with a brief visitation preceding the service at 10:00, all at United Funeral Service, Inc. in New Albany. Bro. David Grumbach and Bro. Mitch Hall will officiate. Burial will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church. United Funeral Service, Inc. is in charge of all arrangements. Heath is survived by his wife; Tracy Russell Clark of Macedonia; his son, Trent Clark (Brittany); two grandchildren, Tristan and Eleanor Kay of Macedonia; his mother, Mary Skelton Clark of New Albany, one brother, Rodney Clark (Kathy) of West Union, one sister, Beverly Barkley (Perry), and several special nieces, and their families. He was preceded in death by his father, James Rogers Clark. Pallbearers will be Terry Hunter, Tony Clark, Larry Frazier, Jerry McGregor, Patrick Grisham and Eric Brown. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
